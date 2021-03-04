Prank Encounters Is Back: See the Scares in Store for Season 2

Prank Encounters is back just in time for April Fools' Day.
On Thursday, March 4, Netflix released an all-new trailer for season two of the Gaten Matarazzo-hosted prank show, Prank Encounters. For those unfamiliar with the show, Netflix described the series as a "terrifying and hilarious prank show" that "takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime."
And, from what we can see in the new trailer below, season two will be chock-full of supernatural and unexpected moments. In fact, the just-released footage opened up with two unwitting participants facing a man with a mysterious bite.
The confused contestants are warned, "The next 15 minutes are extremely critical for his health."
Before long, zombie-like creatures, spiders and more leave the pair petrified. "What's going on?" the Stranger Things star asks the group before revealing, "You're on my show, Prank Encounters."
Matarazzo explained in a voiceover, "These two unsuspecting targets have never met, and they have no idea everyone they're about to meet are all actors and everything they do will be caught on hidden cameras."
While the participants are given a good scare, it's emphasized that the pranks are done in good fun. One contestant remarked to Matarazzo following a reveal, "I've never been so relieved to see you in my life."
As E! News readers may recall, Prank Encounters faced criticism when first announced in 2019. The show's initial description noted that the series would be pranking people who joined while looking for jobs. Many felt uncomfortable with the idea that a show would be pranking those who were seeking work. Later, the streaming service defended that the contestants "came in with the expectation this was a one-day, hourly gig and everyone got paid for their time."
As season two will premiere in under a month, Prank Encounters survived this controversy unscathed.
For a taste of what's to come, watch the new trailer above.
Prank Encounters season two premieres April 1 on Netflix.