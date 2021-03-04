Hilarie Burton Slams One Tree Hill for Having "Men Telling the Stories of Girl Sexuality"

Watch : James Lafferty on His "One Tree Hill" Character

Hilarie Burton wants a One Tree Hill "do-over with a girl boss."

On Tuesday, March 2, Twitter user Karleigh Kebartas (@stylesimba) shared an image of a publicity pic of Burton and co-star Chad Michael Murray as characters Peyton and Lucas, above a printed caption that read, "Adolescents are exposed to sex in many contexts, including TV and the Internet. Is it surprising, then, that adolescents are so curious about sex and tempted to experiment with sex?"

Kerbartas wrote, "@HilarieBurton look at what I found in my adolescent psychology textbook !!!" She told E! News that the passage is from the 17th edition of John W. Santrock's book Adolescence.

Burton replied to the Twitter user that she was "embarrassed by this," adding, "Teen girl sexuality was a cornerstone of #oth so its gross to me that there were no women in positions of power there. No one we could turn to to advocate for us. Men telling the stories of girl sexuality is a red flag. I want a do-over with a girl boss."

The photo of Burton and Peyton that the Twitter user posted shows a scene from One Tree Hill's sixth season, which featured their characters as adults, several years after high school. However, the show did often depict many teenage students, including Peyton, in intimate scenes since season one.