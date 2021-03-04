Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian and Her Love Note

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Handwritten Love Letter to Travis Barker

Drew Barrymore is just as invested in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship as the rest of us.

So much so, in fact, that she couldn't help but mention the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when Travis stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, March 4.

"I read a note that your lovely lady wrote to you saying, like, 'We may destroy each other,'" Drew told the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer. "And I was like, 'Oh, that's so hot.' I think my love note might be like, 'Can we just get to bed early and, like, watch a movie?'"

That's not quite Travis' style, though. "I would prefer the opposite," he laughed. "I would prefer to, you know, kind of go in a blaze of glory, like, ball of flames."

Kourtney seems to be on the same page. As E! readers may recall, Travis posted a photo of the aforementioned note she wrote him on Saturday, Feb. 20.