Inside Scheana Shay's "Magical" Baby Shower With Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Is Pregnant

A day she'll never forget.

Scheana Shay celebrated her baby shower on Wednesday, Mar. 3 with a bash filled with fun, friends, family and lots of her current and former Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

The intimate, backyard soiree was pink and white-themed as the pregnant Bravo star is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Brock Davies. Scheana looked stunning in a pink long-sleeved, off-the-should mini-dress and heels with her hair up in a high ponytail.

The mom-to-be shared lots of photos from the gathering, detailing her array of sweet treats, gift bags and happy guests. In attendance was former VPR stars Kristen Doute and pregnant Brittany Cartwright, who is also currently expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor. Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney, Ariana Maddix, Charli Burnett and Raquel Leviss also showed up to support Scheana as she nears her due date.

"A magical day I've always dreamed of new," Scheana wrote on Instagram with lots of party pics. "Thank you @teddiehartphotography for capturing all the moments!"