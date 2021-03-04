Serena WilliamsHilaria BaldwinKardashiansPhotosVideos

Inside Scheana Shay's "Magical" Baby Shower With Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars

See all the pics from the pregnant Bravo star's intimate bash with her VPR friends and family.

A day she'll never forget.

Scheana Shay celebrated her baby shower on Wednesday, Mar. 3 with a bash filled with fun, friends, family and lots of her current and former Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

The intimate, backyard soiree was pink and white-themed as the pregnant Bravo star is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Brock Davies. Scheana looked stunning in a pink long-sleeved, off-the-should mini-dress and heels with her hair up in a high ponytail.

The mom-to-be shared lots of photos from the gathering, detailing her array of sweet treats, gift bags and happy guests. In attendance was former VPR stars Kristen Doute and pregnant Brittany Cartwright, who is also currently expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor. Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney, Ariana Maddix, Charli Burnett and Raquel Leviss also showed up to support Scheana as she nears her due date.

"A magical day I've always dreamed of new," Scheana wrote on Instagram with lots of party pics. "Thank you @teddiehartphotography for capturing all the moments!"

photos
Vanderpump Rules Pregnancies

Cartwright shared a pic with Scheana, writing, "We will be Moms next month!! So excited for all the play dates to come!"

Maddix added on social media, "a magical day i am beyond lucky to be able to watch @scheana's amazing journey into motherhood! love you so much."

Scheana also noted that everyone in attendance was tested for COVID-19 prior to gathering at the baby shower.

Scheana announced her pregnancy back in October 2020.

Go inside Scheana's baby shower below to see all the photos from the bash.

Instagram/Scheana Shay
"Baby Shower Day"

Scheana gives a preview of her intimate poolside backyard baby  shower setup on Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021.

Teddie Hart Photography
Cute Co-Stars

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Maddix rubs her bestie's baby bump.

Instagram/Scheana Shay
Sweet Treats

Scheana shows off a bevy of pink and white cookies, macaroons and other cute confections and sweets.

Teddie Hart Photography
Gang's All Here

Scheana poses with TV pals Ariana, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

Teddie Hart Photography/Instagram
Sis Shout-Out

The Bravolebrity and sister Cortney coordinate in shades of pink.

Teddie Hart Photography
Baby-Bumpin' Twins

Cartwright, who is also expecting her first child, poses back to back with Scheana.

Teddie Hart Photography
Girl Power

VPR's Raquel Leviss and Charli Burnett also attended the bash.

Instagram/Scheana Shay
Hug It Out

Scheana shares a hug with pal Stacie Adams.

Instagram/Scheana Shay
Gift Baggin'

Scheana shows off her swag bags.

Teddie Hart Photography
Family Affair

The mom-to-be stops for a photo opp with mom Erika and sister Cortney.

