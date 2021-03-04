Michael Strahan Calls Out Chris Harrison's "Surface Response" Apology

Watch : Chris Harrison "Stepping Aside" From "Bachelor" After Racism Controversy

Chris Harrison says he is "committed to progress" after temporarily exiting his longtime role of Bachelor Nation host following a racism controversy. But Good Morning America's Michael Strahan seems skeptical.

In a Feb. 9 interview, Harrison argued with former The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay about current The Bachelor hopeful Rachael Kirkconnell's past controversial social media posts, for which she apologized. He later apologized himself for "excusing historical racism" in that interview and then announced he is temporarily "stepping back" from his longtime role of host of The Bachelor franchise. On Thursday, March 4, Harrison spoke to Strahan on GMA about the controversy, which had prompted bullying against Lindsay, apologizing again.

"His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response on any of this," Strahan later told his co-hosts on the air, after the interview concluded. "And obviously, he's the man who wants to clearly stay on the show only time will tell if there is any meaning behind his words."