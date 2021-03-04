Alec Baldwin Says He Deleted Twitter Due to "A--holes" Reacting to His Gillian Anderson Remark

Alec Baldwin is done with Twitter after he didn't appreciate the reaction to his most recent post.
The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 3 to share a video in which he explained he deleted his Twitter account due to the response to his tweet earlier in the day referring to Gillian Anderson "switching accents." This follows the scandal surrounding his wife Hilaria Baldwin's cultural heritage in light of a Twitter thread that went viral in December.
"Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today," Alec said in the new footage. He did not name Gillian by name but explained about his perceived dig, "I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting.' And of course, you can't do any irony on Twitter—you can't do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such [an] uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now."
The star pointed out he is a "huge fan" of Gillian's and hadn't meant to offend her, but rather was just expressing that if people are influenced by multiple cultures, "that's your business."
He continued, "But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the a--holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a--hole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator, and I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like."
The Match Game host shared that he "can't say anything dark enough" to describe the Twitter crowd and added, "The problem with Twitter is, there was a lot of haters."
Earlier in the day, Alec tweeted out a CNN story titled, "Gillian Anderson's American accent throws some people off." He added the message, "Switching accents ? That sounds...fascinating."
The CNN story reflected on Gillian having used her real-life American accent at the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 28 despite the fact that she typically performs with a British accent. The alum of The X-Files was born in Chicago but spent 10 years in London with her family before moving to Grand Rapids, Mich. and then attending college in Chicago.
In December, Hilaria was accused via the viral Twitter thread of faking a Spanish accent and misrepresenting her background.
After continually defending herself, she took a month-long break from Instagram but returned on Feb. 5 to post, "The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained—I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."