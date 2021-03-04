Alec Baldwin Says He Deleted Twitter Due to "A--holes" Reacting to His Gillian Anderson Remark

Watch : Alec Baldwin Claps Back Over Baby No. 6 Criticism

Alec Baldwin is done with Twitter after he didn't appreciate the reaction to his most recent post.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 3 to share a video in which he explained he deleted his Twitter account due to the response to his tweet earlier in the day referring to Gillian Anderson "switching accents." This follows the scandal surrounding his wife Hilaria Baldwin's cultural heritage in light of a Twitter thread that went viral in December.

"Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today," Alec said in the new footage. He did not name Gillian by name but explained about his perceived dig, "I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting.' And of course, you can't do any irony on Twitter—you can't do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such [an] uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now."

The star pointed out he is a "huge fan" of Gillian's and hadn't meant to offend her, but rather was just expressing that if people are influenced by multiple cultures, "that's your business."