Adam Levine Reveals the Early 2000s Pop Rocker He's Already Introduced to His 4-Year-Old Daughter

Adam Levine has no qualms about admitting he's nostalgic for the pop-flavored rock that dominated airwaves back in the 2000s.
In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Wednesday, March 3, the Maroon 5 frontman revealed he's been playing music videos from earlier this century for Dusty Rose, the 4-year-old daughter he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo. The couple also shares 3-year-old daughter Gio.
"It's funny how you go back and rewatch like these old videos, and listen to these old songs, and I've been playing her a lot of Avril Lavigne records," he shared. "Like, dude, 'I'm With You,' that gives you tears. It's crazy, because you don't remember it in the same way, because you took it for granted. Because it was when you were growing up, and it was just part of what you had on the radio. But there's some really great songs that I didn't understand how good they were back then."
It certainly makes sense that Adam, 41, would feel a kinship toward Avril, 36, and not just because of their similar last names. After all, they both embraced rock vibes early in their careers, and both of their breakthrough albums—Adam with Maroon 5's Songs About Jane, and Avril with Let Go—were coincidentally released in June 2002.
"I'm With You" was the third single from Let Go, and the ballad marked a different sound for Avril, who had been known for the bouncier pop-punk of previous hits "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi."
Adam went on to say he wishes bands were still prevalent on the mainstream charts the way they were when Maroon 5 was releasing such signature songs as "Harder to Breathe" and "This Love."
"It's funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out, there were still other bands," he said. "I feel like there aren't any bands anymore, you know? That's the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands. There's no bands anymore, and I feel like they're a dying breed."
Indeed, to paraphrase an early Maroon 5 tune, it really makes you wonder what happened to music with guitars in it.