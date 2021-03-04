Lori Loughlin Spotted for the First Time 2 Months After Prison Stint

Watch : Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Less Than 2 Months

Lori Loughlin is moving forward following her release late last year from federal prison.

As seen in a photo obtained by E! News, the star was spotted volunteering in Los Angeles for food-delivery nonprofit Project Angel Food on Tuesday, March 2. This marked her first public sighting since she was released from Northern California facility FCI-Dublin on Dec. 28 after serving less than two months for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

In the photo, seen below, the 56-year-old Fuller House actress wore a sweater with "California" printed on it, along with jeans, Converses, face mask and a Project Angel Food cap.

Lori completed her court-mandated 100 hours of community service last month. According to a spokesperson for Project Angel Food, the group is appreciative that she continues to support their cause.

"Lori Loughlin completed her community service in early February," the nonprofit's Head of Communications Brad Bessey tells E! News in a statement. "We are grateful that she's a compassionate person who continues to volunteer with Project Angel Food."