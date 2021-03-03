True Hollywood Story Is Back With Episodes on Harry and Meghan, Britney Spears and More

Finally, it's the moment pop culture fanatics have been waiting for: E!'s True Hollywood Story is back.

The legendary series that takes a deep dive into the lives and careers of today's biggest stars is set to return for a second season on Monday, March 15. From stories of resounding success to unfathomable loss and the darker side of fame, the new episodes offer exclusive interviews with up-to-date insights and never-before-heard details from the celebrities themselves, along with their family members, journalists and industry executives.

Expect to see the curtain pulled back on everyone and everything from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—more specifically, how their battle with the media, racism, family drama and royal traditions strengthened their union—to Victoria's Secret, which made moguls out of models and redefined the standard of beauty for an entire generation, only for controversies and an apparent culture of toxicity to plague operations behind the scenes.

It's all kicking off March 15, with the first special following the journey of Grammy award-winning artist Cardi B.