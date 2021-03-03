Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Finally Reunites With Vanessa Hudgens Before Her Due Date

Motherhood could be the start of something new for Ashley Tisdale, but she's not in it alone. Ashley just reunited with her High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens and proved they're all in this together, even after all these years—and it's exactly what we've been looking for.
The besties bopped to the top of our Instagram feeds on Wednesday, March 3, when Ashley posted the most precious picture of Vanessa hugging her baby bump.
OK, song references aside... the trendsetters looked as stylish as always. Ashley, 35, rocked a tie-dye sweatshirt and double face masks, with one embroidered with her dog, Ziggy's, name. Vanessa, 32, wore a yellow bucket hat and matching plaid pants, as she closed her eyes and cuddled her former co-star.
Ashley captioned it, "It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens." Her pal re-posted it to her Insta Story and wrote, "So happy to see my girrrrrl."
The Sharpay icon and her husband Christopher French announced in September that they are expecting their first child together, later revealing they're having a baby girl.
"This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER!" Ashley wrote along with her sex reveal pics. "I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench."
Vanessa, who is dating pro baseball player Cole Tucker, has already shared her excitement over Ashley's news. "Just the freaking cutest," she commented on their pregnancy announcement.
In December, Ashley gave an exclusive interview to E! News about her motherhood journey so far. "I think maybe the most surprising thing was how excited everybody was," the Carol's Second Act star said. "It's always nerve-wracking to share such a vulnerable thing."
The singer continued, "I share a lot of me and my personal journey... and I try to balance stuff where I can keep some stuff really secret and close."
Ashley also explained that she doesn't watch the High School Musical movies anymore, noting, "I don't watch myself in anything. I really don't know any actor that enjoys watching themselves."
She also been open and honest about everything from invasive questions she was asked about starting a family to the reason she decided to share nude selfies and empower others.
See the friends' reunion above.