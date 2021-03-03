Lauren Burnham Details How “Darkness” of Past Miscarriage Has Impacted Her Pregnancy Experience

Watch : Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Expecting a Baby

Bachelor Nation alum Lauren Burnham opened up in a vulnerable Instagram post about how her previous miscarriage affected her current pregnancy.

In the caption of a topless maternity photo that revealed her baby bump, Lauren—who shares 2-year-old daughter Alessi with her husband Arie Luyendyk—wrote how her new pregnancy is much different from her previous experiences.

"this time around has been different to say the least," the 29 year old wrote. "the darkness that surrounds a loss is something not easily forgotten. the months of mourning, the months of hoping, to now, moments of worry. even in the midst of something as beautiful as new life, that darkness finds its way in to remind me that it did in fact exist. it's tarnished the blissful ignorance i gleefully experienced the first time around."

She continued, "with all of that said, i'm proud of this body and what we've endured together. i'm proud of my second & third babies for growing so well and grateful for all the reminders they send me saying, 'mom, we're okay'. i'm proud of my journey through the darkness, because without that, the light i see now wouldn't shine quite so bright."