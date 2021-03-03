See Beyoncé’s Touching Message for Golden Globe Winner Andra Day

Watch : Beyonce Honored & Styling Regina King: Scenes From NYFW

It's not every day (or ever!) that most of us receive a gift from Beyoncé, but for singer-turned-actress Andra Day, that moment has finally arrived.

The star, who just won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the film The United States vs. Billie Holiday, took to Instagram on March 3 to share a photo of the sweet gift Queen Bey sent her: a bouquet of white flowers. The note attached to the bouquet read, "You make us all proud. A huge congratulations! Love, Beyoncé."

Naturally, Andra's response was wordless. She wrote in the caption "!!!!!!" along with many emojis that illustrated just how emotional the moment was for her. In the next slide, she shared Beyoncé saying "God is real."

Fans took to the comments section to echo Beyoncé's comment about Andra's performance. One wrote, "I mean you did though!!! You WERE AMAZINGGG!!! Can't wait to watch again!!" Another added, "when queens elevate queens! love this so much." A third commented, "You deserve all the flowers Andra! Your ability to captivate Billie was truly paramount."