Kathryn Hahn Sounds Off on the "Bonkers" Success of Her WandaVision Song

Warning: This article features spoilers for WandaVision.
A 47-second song from WandaVision may be the bop of the year.
We're, of course, talking about the episode seven Agatha Harkness reveal anthem, titled "Agatha All Along." And, as WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn revealed on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she's honestly confused by the short song's success.
"I don't understand it," Hahn, who provided the vocals for "Agatha All Along," told host Seth Meyers. "I know, it's amazing. It's so crazy. Seth, what's happening?"
As she continued, Hahn revealed that she doesn't have social media. So, learning that the track hit No. 1 on iTunes' soundtrack chart and fifth on the Top 100 singles chart was certainly surprising for Hahn.
She continued, "I was also like, 'What?' Like, I don't have social media, so the whole thing was filtered down through like all this—I was like, are you kidding me? So funny. Meanwhile, I'm outside scooping dog crap, scooping cat crap. The whole thing is so bonkers right now."
Although Hahn was in disbelief about the fan reaction to the song, she said this success was "a testament to the Lopezes, who just wrote that crazy, awesome, delicious" anthem.
As fans of the show will recall, in the Feb. 19 episode of WandaVision, it was revealed that Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) Westview neighbor Agnes (Hahn) wasn't a victim of the Marvel superhero's fictional sitcom. Rather, Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness, a witch who has been stirring the
pot cauldron in the hex.
Following this big reveal, the episode featured a theme song, which explained all of Agatha's antics. The track was written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who are best known for writing Frozen's smash hit, "Let It Go".
If you haven't given "Agatha All Along" a listen, we encourage you to do so.
Watch Hahn's full interview above.
You can catch the finale of WandaVision on Friday, March 5 on Disney+.
Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)