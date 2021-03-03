Katherine Heigl Explains How She Talks to Her Daughters About Their Birth Parents

Watch : Katherine Heigl Hates This One Thing About Her Husband

Like many parents, Katherine Heigl is trying to navigate raising three children amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This is the longest period I have consistently spent with my children," she told Parents magazine for its April 2021 issue. "At first I loved cooking inspired meals, but now I'm like, 'Kids, just make yourself a sandwich.'"

The actress and her musician husband Josh Kelley have three children. Their eldest child, Naleigh, 12, was born in South Korea, and they adopted her in 2009 when she was 9 months old. Then in 2012, they adopted their daughter Adalaide, 8, at birth in the U.S. Heigl gave birth to their son Josh, 4, in 2017.

As Naleigh and Adalaide have grown older, they've become more curious about their birth stories and biological parents. So, Heigl and Kelley have shared what they know.

"They do have more questions as they get older," the Grey's Anatomy alum shared. "We have said to them, this is your story. We don't have any information about your biological fathers, but we do have a bit about your biological mothers. If you guys want to talk more about them, you can have as much or as little information as you want. Tell us what you're comfortable with knowing."