Regé-Jean Page's Next Movie Will Include More of Your Favorite Heartthrobs

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page has a new, entirely different Netflix project in the works, with two very familiar faces.
Page, who stars as the Duke of Hastings in the very sexy Shonda Rhimes Regency drama, has joined the cast of The Gray Man, a new thriller for the streamer that also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, E! News can confirm. The project will be helmed by the Anthony and Joe Russo, the team behind four movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Endgame.
Rounding out the cast is Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters.
The Gray Man is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The titular character, played in the film by Gosling, is Court Gentry, a former CIA operative who now works as an assassin. However, the killer becomes the prey when he is targeted by a former operative, played by Evans, in a worldwide pursuit.
Right now, it's unclear who Page will play in the upcoming film—but it is worth noting that the star has also been eyed by fans for a different secret agent franchise. Earlier this year, the Sylvie's Love actor was rumored to be in the running to take over for Daniel Craig when he steps down from the role of James Bond. In fact, he's high on the list of possible candidates on betting site Ladbrokes.
Ladbrokes representative Alex Apati told Variety, "Tom Hardy still leads the way as favorite, with James Norton close behind in second place. But it really is all to play for in the race for 007 and RJP has a great chance if the odds are anything to go by."
For now, we're shaken (and stirred) with excitement by seeing Page play alongside two fellow heartthrobs.