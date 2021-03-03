Why RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Will Confront Teresa Giudice When She's "Wrong"

Navigating family drama.
From what's been teased about season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there will be plenty of family drama for Melissa Gorga. In fact, even though we're only a couple episodes into the new season, Melissa is already finding herself slightly at odds with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.
On Wednesday, Mar. 3's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, the Bravo personality sounded off on putting Teresa in her place. "That's the story of my life, constantly trying to figure out how to tell Teresa I don't agree with her without her thinking that I'm going against her and 'the fam,'" she exclusively told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "It's always been difficult for me. So, it comes down to it, we've been on this show long enough. It's not even about that anymore, it's about what's right is right and what's wrong is wrong. And whether you're my sister or my best friend or my husband, when you're wrong, you're wrong."
For those not caught up with season 11, Teresa has found herself feuding with Jackie Goldschneider after spreading cheating rumors about Jackie's husband Evan—at Evan's birthday party. Of course, Jackie didn't help herself by dragging Teresa's daughter Gia into the mess. (For a full breakdown on the fight, click here.)
While there's plenty of drama airing on Bravo, Teresa's current reality is pretty great. As E! News readers well know, Teresa has herself a new boyfriend, named Luis Ruelas. Although Melissa couldn't be happier for Teresa, she admitted that, for a while, she thought her sister-in-law would never split from Joe Giudice.
"There was a point that I was like, 'She's never going to leave. It's just never gonna be,'" Melissa recalled. "She's just so traditional and old school that it's like, marriage is marriage, and even if you're not happy, you stay."
Per the RHONJ star, Joe's deportation "forced" Teresa to make a decision about her marriage. She continued, "I have to be honest with you, I almost feel like, if he came home, she would still be with him. There's a part of me that thinks that. If he were able to come home, she would've tried again."
Still, Melissa noted that Teresa "really likes" Luis.
"I want Teresa to be happy, you know?" she concluded. "I'm so sick of talking about all the other nonsense anyway and the negatives and the sadness. It's like, let's talk about fun things together. Like, double date. Let's, like, enjoy life."
