Lady Gaga Makes First Public Appearance Since Her Dogs' Safe Recovery

Lady Gaga has more than a few weights lifted off her shoulders.
For the past week, the music superstar has experienced an emotional roller coaster after her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in Los Angeles. In addition, two of her French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen during the incident.
But after Gaga's dogs were recovered safely and Ryan was given good news that he will recover from his injuries, things are looking up for the Fame Monster.
On Tuesday, March 2, the Grammy winner stepped out of her Rome hotel room where she appeared in good spirits as she waved to the cameras.
Gaga was spotted wearing a stylish Max Mara coat, a Chanel handbag, white gloves and high-heel shoes. She also protected herself and others with a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 34-year-old actress is currently on location filming a new movie in Italy. It's unclear if she has been able to physically reunite with her two dogs.
On Friday, Feb. 26, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Gaga's French bulldogs were found safely. According to authorities, a woman found the dogs and reached out to Gaga's staff to return them.
The woman's identity and the location of where the dogs were found remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation.
Koji and Gustav were stollen on the evening of Feb. 24 by an unknown assailant who shot the pop star's dog walker before fleeing by car.
Soon after news of the armed robbery broke, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her animals. She also expressed gratitude to her dog walker who is expected to make a full recovery.
"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer," Gaga wrote on Instagram. "You risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."
As for Ryan, he's just grateful to be alive and have the support of Gaga and so many strangers.
"I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense," he shared online. "I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do."