Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Teases Celeb Sex Confessions, Spanking & Wild Fun: Watch!

Dinner parties you won't want to miss.

On Wednesday, Mar. 3, E! released the supertease for Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, which premieres March 18. And, from what we've seen in the new footage above, Lisa Vanderpump is ready to entertain a variety of celebrity guests at her home, Villa Rosa.

"I'm Lisa Vanderpump and I launch restaurants and bars around the world," the Vanderpump Rules star teases. "But the best food in Vanderpump parties happen somewhere a little more private—here at my home. And now, for the first time, you are invited."

In addition to good food and company, Vanderpump promises to create "a one-time only event with a unique theme," which will impress even the fanciest of guests. Case in point: "Fancy" rapper Iggy Azalea quips to Vanderpump, "You have things rich people do that I wasn't even aware of."

Even Vivica A. Fox is seen praising the SUR owner for her "fairytale" tablescape. And that's just a taste of what's to come!