Summer House's Hannah Berner Is Engaged: See Her Stunning Ring

This Summer House star just said "yes."
Hannah Berner is engaged to her boyfriend Des Bishop after less than one year of dating. The 29-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 3 to share the exciting news alongside photos of the two that put her shiny ring on display.
"Thanks for the engagement shoot mom!" Hannah captioned the post. "Love you @desbishop."
Des made his own announcement, giving a sweet nod to their whirlwind romance: "When you know, you know. Laughs for life."
The 45-year-old Irish comedian also posted a cheeky Instagram Story in light of the big news. "It's all very exciting, right?" he says while sitting in a car. "Reality? I'm waiting for Hannah at the DMV. That's real love."
A number of Bravolebrities have already shared their congratulatory messages, including The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney, Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney-Schwartz, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs, Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte and of course, Hannah's Summer House castmates.
"My adoption papers are in the mail guys," Paige DeSorbo wrote on her BFF and co-star's post.
She also commented on Des' pic, issuing an enthusiastic "LETSSS GOOOOO."
According to PEOPLE, Des popped the question on Valentine's Day.
"When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh," Hannah explained. "On Valentine's Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn't gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, 'I have a surprise for you.'"
From there, Hannah turned to see Des down on one knee. "I'm in bed with my Invisalign on, and my breath is terrible," the Bravo's Chat Room host continued. "And he's just kneeling on the side, and then he just pulls out the ring. I think I just made weird crying noises."
The pair has been dating since July 2020, and on Oct. 4's episode of Bravo's Chat Room, Hannah announced that she had moved in with Des.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)