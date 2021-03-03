Serena WilliamsHilaria BaldwinKardashiansPhotosVideos

Justin Timberlake Celebrates "Favorite Person" Jessica Biel on Her 39th Birthday

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to wish his wife of nine years, Jessica Biel, a happy 39th birthday. Keep scrolling for the singer’s sweet love note.

Justin Timberlake has all the right words for his wife's special day.

On March 3, the "SexyBack" singer took to Instagram to wish Jessica Biela happy 39th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world," his post began, "the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is. I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with [birthday cake emoji]!!!!"

Captioning a series of photos and videos of the Blade actress, Justin continued, "Here's to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid's toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly... I [red heart emoji] U with all that I know."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share two sons Silas, 5, and newborn Phineas, who the pair quietly welcomed last year. In January, Justin confirmed the birth of his second son during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres

"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Justin said. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

The star also shared the difference between raising one child and two.

"We don't see each other anymore," the busy dad quipped. "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!'"

In addition to the new baby, it also sounds like there's new music in the works. As Justin told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, "I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff. I played you a few tunes." 

