Cheer's Morgan Simianer Shares Her Apartment Makeover

Cheer's Morgan Simianer just got the cutest apartment makeover!

Thanks to Decorist and Bed, Bath & Beyond, Morgan's brand new apartment in Dallas, TX is now a dreamy sanctuary. With the help of Decorist designer Hannah Miller, every part of the Netflix star's 775 square feet apartment now serves a purpose and reflects the vision Morgan had in mind when the project first began.

"I just wanted a whole bunch of plants and for the whole environment to feel very homey and to be very comfortable." the 23-year-old explained. "I've always stuck with like very neutral colors and so I kind of got out of my comfort zone a little bit. But I did create a Pinterest board when we first started, and basically it was kind of like a boho vibe type of thing but just very neutral and like toned down. And I just sent it over to Hannah and her whole team and they just kind of came up with this whole idea, and made mood boards off of it. Then, I just kind of picked furniture that I liked, and she just literally brought my vision to life, and it's incredible."