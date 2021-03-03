Chris Harrison to Address Bachelor Scandal on Good Morning America

Chris Harrison is going to be the one sitting in the hot-seat in the coming days.
Multiple sources connected to Good Morning America confirm The Bachelor host has been booked to appear on the morning show in the near future.
Additionally, a source connected to The Bachelor tells E! News, "Chris is speaking out about the controversy and wants to explain the actions he is putting forward to redeem himself. He wants to explain the work he's doing to help reconcile his actions."
News of Chris' television appearance comes after Emmanuel Acho was announced as the host for Matt James' After the Final Rose.
In a statement, Emmanuel shared, "I've accepted the Rose and am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year. It's been a pivotal season, and this episode will hopefully be one of the most storied shows in TV history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. Share the news! I'll see y'all then!"
The former NFL football player has tackled race and masculinity, as well as other topics, in his popular YouTube series "Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man." He published a book of the same title last year.
These uncomfortable conversations are important to Bachelor Nation, which is experiencing a reckoning, of sorts.
In recent weeks, multiple contestants from past and present have had to address social media posts, which were offensive to various minority groups.
Rachael Kirkconnell, who participated in Matts' season, was accused of bullying a high school classmate. Additionally, social media users found photos of Rachael at an antebellum plantation themed fraternity event in 2018.
Bachelor Nation's Rachel Lindsay spoke about the controversy surrounding the 24 year old with Chris, who defended her from being attacked by what he described as the "woke police."
He also questioned the validity of the criticism Rachael faced over the resurfaced photos, asking, "Well, Rachel is it a good look in 2018? Or, is it not a good look in 2021? Because there's a big difference."
His defensive attitude sparked widespread criticism, prompting the host to announce he's taking a break from hosting duties. He wrote in his announcement, "Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same. By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term 'woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong."
As for Rachael, she's apologized for her previous actions and vowed to focus on "learning how to be antiracist."
To learn more about the ongoing drama embroiling Bachelor Nation, check out all of our stories here.