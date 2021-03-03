Chris Harrison to Address Bachelor Scandal on Good Morning America

Watch : Chris Harrison "Stepping Aside" From "Bachelor" After Racism Controversy

Chris Harrison is going to be the one sitting in the hot-seat in the coming days.

Multiple sources connected to Good Morning America confirm The Bachelor host has been booked to appear on the morning show in the near future.

Additionally, a source connected to The Bachelor tells E! News, "Chris is speaking out about the controversy and wants to explain the actions he is putting forward to redeem himself. He wants to explain the work he's doing to help reconcile his actions."

News of Chris' television appearance comes after Emmanuel Acho was announced as the host for Matt James' After the Final Rose.

In a statement, Emmanuel shared, "I've accepted the Rose and am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year. It's been a pivotal season, and this episode will hopefully be one of the most storied shows in TV history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. Share the news! I'll see y'all then!"