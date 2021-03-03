Melissa Gorga Reveals "Pain" Over Trust Issues With Joe in RHONJ Preview

Watch : "RHONJ" Stars Teresa & Jackie Feud Over Husband Cheating Rumors

No marriage is perfect

Melissa Gorga is opening up about her relationship struggles with husband Joe Gorga in this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During a girls' trip to Lake George, Melissa gets brutally honest with her co-stars about her and her man's trust issues.

"There was a time in my life where I couldn't leave my men because I was afraid they would cheat on me if I left them," Dolores Catania admits.

Dolores' admission prompts Melissa to reply, "That's me, I'm like that still. He puts the fear of god in you. He's like, 'So you're gonna go with your friends? OK, I'm gonna go out too.' And it makes it so uneasy for me."

The statement shocks Jennifer Aydin, who says in her confessional, "This is just really surprising to me because if you tell me Bill's going out I'm just like, 'Hey, OK. Just like text me when you're on your way home.'"