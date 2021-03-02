Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Idris Elba and More Stars Channel the '80s: All the Must-See Photos

Watch : Chris Hemsworth Crashes Aussie Weather Report

Chris Hemsworth was partying like it was 1984 again.

If you ever wondered what it would look like to transport some of your favorite stars back in time, dream no more—because the Avengers actor and a few of his famous friends channeled the '80s for a star-studded birthday party in honor of his friend, Aaron Grist.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Feb. 28, Hemsworth gave fans a peek inside the '80s-themed celebration. Spoiler alert: The guests took the dress code very seriously.

Attendees included Chris' younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, who showed up in an ultra flashy printed shirt with a colorful vest layered on top paired with white shorts and matching white sunglasses. Meanwhile, Chris teamed up with Idris Elba and Matt Damon to pay homage to Run-DMC in matching Adidas tracksuits, hats and gold chain necklaces.

As for Chris' wife of more than a decade, actress Elsa Pataky channeled the likes of Olivia Newton-John and Jane Fonda in a white cropped tank and briefs layered over pink shorts with matching leg warmers and fingerless gloves—the complete '80s workout ensemble.

While you may be wondering where everyone's mask was amid the coronavirus pandemic, the party reportedly took place in Australia, where restrictions have been relaxed amid declining coronavirus cases.