How TikTok's Jack Wright Is Fighting to End the Stigma Around Mental Health

At first glance, Jack Wright appears to have it all.

With 1.3 million Instagram followers and more than 8 million fans on TikTok, the social media star has developed a huge following as he travels the world and documents his life for the camera.

But with World Teen Mental Wellness Day officially here, Jack wanted to team up with Hollister and remind young adults that life isn't always perfect—but there are resources to make it better.

"I think it's really important to beat the stigma around teen mental health," Jack exclusively shared with E! News. "I think anyone can see a therapist because it's so important to talk to someone. For me, I've struggled with a couple of things through the past nine months and I just know that talking to people and talking to therapists and talking to my parents just really helps me through it."

The 17-year-old influencer added, "A lot of teens are lonely and feel like they have no one to talk to especially with social media. I want to be able to express that there are people out there. It's OK to talk to someone and also there's coping mechanisms."