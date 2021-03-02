Ioan Gruffudd Files for Divorce From Alice Evans After Twitter Drama

Ioan Gruffud is formally cutting ties from Alice Evans.
E! News can confirm the Fantastic Four actor filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years at a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday, March 1. The case is listed as a "dissolution with minor children."
E! News reached out to the actors' rep for comment.
In January, Alice shocked the world when she tweeted that her former 102 Dalmatians co-star was leaving her and their two daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7. At the time, she claimed, "Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."
When Twitter users questioned her decision to share this information with the public, she responded, "Why? I have lost my mind."
Soon after, a representative for the couple confirmed their split in a joint statement, which read: "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
Since then, Alice has defended tweeting about their split. On Feb. 6, she wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for your kind comments. As for the unkind ones, I get it. It must be weird to comprehend why somebody would share their pain on social media rather than with their nearest and dearest."
"I get that. You must think I'm an a--shole. I'm not though," she reflected. "I don't have a mum, or a dad. I don't have any close friends in LA. I've looked after my kids for half their lives alone. My husband knows that."
The actress said that she and Ioan were "indeed discussing legal separation, but we are still friends."
In a separate post shared two days prior, the mother of two said she "never thought" she and Ioan would go their separate ways and she's "fighting against it" for the sake of their daughters. But, as she put it, "something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don't see him coming back to us."
For his part, Ioan's made his social media accounts private.
The couple was together for 20 years, 13 of which they were married.