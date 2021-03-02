Jamie Spears' Hopes for Britney Spears Revealed Amid Conservatorship Battle

Jamie Spears is hopeful about his famous daughter's future.
As Britney Spears remains under a conservatorship, many fans continue to question if her father should have such a prominent role in the legal order. In fact, the #FreeBritney movement has only grown after "Framing Britney Spears" premiered on FX earlier this year.
As the conservatorship battle continues to play out in court, Jamie's attorney spoke out and shed light on what her client wishes for the pop star.
"[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship," Vivian Lee Thoreen shared with CNN. "Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it."
In recent weeks, Jamie has received criticism from fans and Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari. In fact, the fitness trainer previously said he has "zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way."
Jamie's attorney, however, maintains her client has good intentions. As she explained to CNN, "Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award. Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."
Although Britney has not spoken out about the conservatorship on social media, the music superstar has expressed hopes for a healing year ahead.
On March 1, the pop star and mother of two expressed her hope that everyone experiences a "deep healing" as the United States approaches one year since the coronavirus pandemic started.
"This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation…prayer...any kind of hobby that brings joy…and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "This all helps us to have a clear mind…body…spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives!!!!"
Britney continued, "This year I devote myself to lots of tea and healing !!!!"
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney's conservatorship was previously extended to September 2021. A future hearing is scheduled for later this month.