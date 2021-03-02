Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott Are Making the Cut's Season 2 Judges

There will be more than new designers on season two of Making the Cut.
On Tuesday, March 2, Amazon Studios announced that the Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn-led fashion competition will be getting a second season. In addition to this exciting news, it was revealed that supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott will be the judges, replacing season one judges Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld, designer Joseph Altuzarra and Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni.
On Harlow and Scott's addition to the judges' panel, Gunn noted in a statement, "I am delighted to be reunited with Heidi for season two of Making the Cut and for Winnie and Jeremy to join as judges. They both bring a unique voice and perspective to help us challenge these designers to sharpen their skills and get out of their comfort zones to become the next household names in fashion."
Amazon Studios also teased that surprise judges will pop up as season two progresses.
And, per the studio, the new season was filmed in Los Angeles. Why L.A.? Well, as Amazon Studios detailed it, the city has a "diverse fashion scene," making it "the perfect backdrop for season two of Making the Cut."
We're guessing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had something to do with the location choice too. In fact, Klum even noted in a statement, "I am so excited to be in my hometown of Los Angeles with such a talented group of designers and judges for season two. This last year brought so many unforeseen challenges across the globe, so I feel grateful that we were able to safely film as Tim and I continue our journey to find the next great global fashion brand."
And, speaking of the designers, the new season will feature 10 contestants from around the world, who are eager to take their brands to the next level. Like in season one, the looks from the competition will be shoppable on Amazon and there's a $1 million investment into the winner's brand.
We can't wait to see how season two plays out.
Making the Cut season two will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video.