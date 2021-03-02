Stylists Reveal the Secrets Behind Dressing the Stars for the Golden Globes

"If we're going to do this, we're going to do this!"
That's what Elizabeth Stuart, Amanda Seyfried's formidable stylist, told me on a call the Thursday before the 2021 Golden Globes. It was just one my many phone calls, Zooms, FaceTimes—you name it, I had it—leading up to the Feb. 28 event. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the shift to virtual award shows, I was chatting with world-class stylists, designers and industry insiders, trying to get the answers to the one question we all had: What can we expect on the carpet?
It soon became clear there was a trend emerging. People were over sweats and excited to get dressed up again. Not only did they want to pop on a fancy frock and look good, but they also wanted to feel good about it!
If fashion sends a message, this one came in loud and clear: Joy. And I'm declaring it Wearable Optimism!
But make no mistake, stylists had their work cut out for them trying to do all of this during the pandemic. Think: FaceTime fittings, major delays in shipping clothing (some outfits didn't even show up!) and family members doubling as styling assistants, mastering the art of double sided tape.
And in the end, it all paid off. On the carpet and at the show Sunday, we saw some epic looks. So, without further ado, here's my inside scoop on how some of my favorite looks—guaranteed to top best dressed lists for years to come—came together.