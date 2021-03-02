Chris Cuomo Addresses Sexual Harassment Claims Against Brother Andrew Cuomo

Chris Cuomo has addressed the sexual harassment allegations raised against his older brother Andrew Cuomo without really addressing them at all.

On Monday, March 1, the host of CNN's Cuomo Prime Time kicked off his eponymous show with a statement in regard to his sibling, the 63-year-old governor of New York, who has been accused by three women in recent months of sexual harassment.

"Before we start tonight, let me say something that I'm sure is very obvious to you who watch my show," Chris began. "And thank you for that. You're straight with me. I'll be straight with you."

"Obviously," he continued, "I'm aware of what's going on with my brother. And, obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so."

As he ended his brief statement, Chris noted he has "always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so."

"I just wanted to tell you that," the anchor concluded. "There's a lot of news going on that matters also, so let's get after that."