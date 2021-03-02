Watch Minari’s 8-Year-Old Star Alan Kim Adorably React to Golden Globes Win

Watch : "Minari": A Powerful American Story

Alan Kim has multiple wins to be excited about.

During the March 1 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 8-year-old Minari star revealed how he felt while winning a 2021 Golden Globes award on Feb. 28 in the Foreign Language Film.

In the clip shot from Kim's home, he stood in front of the television at the time of the announcement and screamed when the film was announced.

Besides the major win, the young actor also told host Jimmy Kimmel that he recently earned his purple belt in taekwondo.

"I took a test last Wednesday and, like, I upgraded," he explained. When Kimmel asked if he coule beat him in a fight, Kim said with a laugh, "I guess so."

And if that wasn't enough excitement from the youngster, Kim also recalled receiving sweet gifts from the Tooth Fairy. "The first I lost my tooth, it was around $5 and then it became $10…$20??" he explained. "And then $2 and then I can't remember."