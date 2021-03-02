iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She's Quit Acting and Says She's "Embarrassed" by Her Roles

Watch : Former Nickelodeon Stars Reminisce About Their Shows

Although iCarly fans continue holding out hope that Jennette McCurdy will change her mind and return for the show's upcoming revival, they'd be well-advised not to hold their breath.

Jennette, who now hosts the podcast Empty Inside, played Sam Puckett for six seasons on the Nickelodeon show that signed off in 2012, and she later reprised the role on Sam & Cat opposite Ariana Grande. During her recent podcast interview with Anna Faris, Jennette confirmed she considers herself done with acting, and revealed she is not particularly proud of her previous shows.

"I quit a few years ago to try my hand and writing and directing—it's going great," she said with a self-deprecating laugh. "I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn't have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success."

Jennette, 28, explained that "always, always, always, acting was difficult for me," as she had a tough time dealing with nerves during auditions.