Alec Baldwin Slams Comments on Hilaria's Baby Post: "Shut the F--k Up and Mind Your Business"

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin Returns to Instagram With Apology After Controversy

Alec Baldwin is not hiding his feelings toward social media users who shared negative comments on wife Hilaria Baldwin's post about the couple's new baby.

Hilaria shocked fans on Monday, March 1 by posting a family photo to Instagram with the caption "7" to announce she and Alec had quietly welcomed a newborn. Hilaria didn't allow comments, but Alec also shared the post, leading to a mixture of responses from fans.

One individual wrote, "Who's the mother? She wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago." This led the star of The Departed to respond, "you should shut the f--k up and mind your own business."

Another user commented, "Wish I knew why are people so mean," and expressed that the recent scandal over Hilaria's heritage shouldn't be a concern.

To this, Alec responded, "because, basically, they're not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world."