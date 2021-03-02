John Mayer Responds to Criticism From Taylor Swift Fans After Joining TikTok

Watch : John Mayer Breaks Silence on Ex Jessica Simpson's Memoir

John Mayer is learning that TikTok users have no problem with saying what they need to say.

The 43-year-old musician joined the video platform and shared his first two posts on Monday, March 1, and it's safe to assume the response is not quite what he might have hoped.

His initial video showed the star appearing to struggle with understanding the popular app. "Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?" John asked before finally managing to figure it out.

A few hours later, the "Say" vocalist shared footage of himself engaged in an imagined conversation as he reluctantly nodded his head and unsuccessfully tried to squeeze a word in edgewise while pretending to absorb endless criticism.

He added the caption, "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out."

A look at the comments section for the first post makes it clear as to why he would have filmed the second video. Indeed, the comments include a barrage of negative feedback from users, many who appear to be Taylor Swift fans critical of John's rumored relationship from years ago with the 31-year-old "You Belong With Me" star.