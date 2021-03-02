How Gigi Hadid Kept Baby Khai Close to Her During Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid is wearing her heart on her sleeve—or rather, on her neck.
As Milan Fashion Week came to a close on Monday, March 1, the supermodel was photographed looking effortlessly chic while out and about in the city. In fact, the 25-year-old star's outfit made quite the style statement as she donned a necklace that paid tribute to her 5-month-old daughter, Khai.
Gigi rocked a diamond-adorned necklace that spelled out her baby girl's moniker. What's more? She added an extra layer of protection to her dazzling jewelry piece by adding a gold chain necklace that had an evil eye charm.
The California native's accessories were the center of attention as the rest of her ensemble was more low-key. She donned a black button-down cardigan that she layered with a charcoal-colored striped blazer. Completing her casual look, she rocked two-tone denim jeans, a multicolored beanie and a bright orange clutch.
Gigi's fashionable homage to Khai comes just over a month after she subtlely shared her little one's name with the world.
But before Gigi displayed her baby's moniker on Instagram, it was her dad who explained the meaning behind his granddaughter's name, noting that his mother's name was Khairia Daher Hadid.
"My Mom (Allah Yerhamha ) Khairia Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his mother. "Gigi loved everything about Tata. GiGi won first place in an art competition of a portrait of her Tata. This picture was taking 1955 in Beirut. She was a stunner Great Mom a wife a Tata to thirty or so Grandkids. We and I miss her every time I breath. Look down from above. Saying happy early birthday GIGi. You make me proud."
Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their firstborn in September 2020 and have been sharing tiny glimpses into their parenthood journey.
For Vogue's March cover issue, the new mom opened up about her birthing experience and revealed she was in labor for 14 hours.
Along with the former One Direction member, her mother Yolanda Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid and her midwife and her assistant were all by her side during her home birth.
She even admitted Zayn was the one who caught their daughter, sharing, "It didn't even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."
Of the delivery, Gigi said, "I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that."
The supermodel has slowly eased back into modeling since welcoming her baby girl. However, she told the magazine that she's been "realistic" about it.
"I know that I'm not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker," she pointed out at the time. "I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I'll shoot a Vogue cover, but I'm obviously not going to be a size 0,' nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that. I also think it's a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it."
From her latest Fashion Week appearance, it's safe to say Gigi is playing by her own rules.