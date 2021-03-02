Get Ready for Summer with Weighted Hula Hoops

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer will be here before we know it. So, why not get a head start on your summer bod! While you might think of running or HIIT workouts or dieting as a way to achieve your fitness goals, it can be taxing on the body and oftentimes not much fun. However, TikTok introduced us to a new, fun way of working out that produces incredible results. The new fitness craze? Weighted hula hoops!

Weighted hula hoops not only make working out fun, but they can also help you trim inches off your waist and eliminate fatigue. Plus, they are inexpensive and you can do it anywhere!

Scroll below to check out four weighted hula hoops that the internet is obsessed with!