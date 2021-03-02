8 Slouchy Pants That Will Help You Break Up with Your Skinny Jeans

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you haven't heard, skinny jeans are getting the boot and slouchy pants are in! And to be honest, we're not mad about a loose-fitting pant style taking over our wardrobes. Whether you're still working off your quarantine weight gain or want an easy breezy pant for springtime, slouchy pants are a style you'll want to try as you retire your skinny jeans.

Below we've rounded up 8 unique slouchy pant style from places like Free People, PrettyLittleThing, Urban Outfitters and more to get your pant collection started!