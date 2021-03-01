Attorney Calls for T.I. and Tiny to Be Investigated Over Abuse Allegations

Watch : T.I. & Tiny Deny "Appalling" Sexual Abuse Allegations

Tyrone A. Blackburn of T.A. Blackburn Law is calling for T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris to be investigated. The attorney made the announcement during a press conference on Monday, March 1.

"Criminal allegations span over 15 years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country," Blackburn said. "This matter is ongoing and I suspect will evolve with the passage of time as more persons of interest come forward."

After hearing "one harrowing recollection after the next," Blackburn made the referral to the authorities, noting the situation "requires an impartial actor."

"We are here now to raise awareness," he continued, "and it is the responsibility of the authorities to do their own investigation and to prosecute as needed."

During the press conference, Blackburn detailed accusations from six anonymous women regarding alleged incidents spanning from 2005 to 2018. Among these accusations against T.I., Tiny and their associates were allegations of drugging and sexual assault, including rape.