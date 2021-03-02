How the Little-Known Story of the Battle of Versailles Influenced Fashion Forever

Watch : 2021 Fashion Trends: Pleated, Striped, Cinched & Furry

When fashion made history.

Before models traipsed down elaborate runways and designers presented audacious collections during Paris Fashion Week, there was a time when things were all business and no pleasure.

In its early iterations, fashion week brought only magazine editors and personal shoppers together in intimate settings. There was no star-studded front row—instead, invitees sat closely together as models weaved through their chairs. However, one fabulous night in November 1973 would change everything.

While the first recognized Paris Fashion Week was both a fashion and catwalk extravaganza, it also transpired into a scrumptious face-off between five French designers and five American designers.

The event became known as the Battle of Versailles.

It was a competition between the crème de la crème of American and French fashion, as well as a fundraiser held at the Palace of Versailles to restore the historic residence. Not surprisingly, Eleanor Lambert, the creator of New York Fashion Week, proposed the idea for the charitable gala.

Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, Anne Klein, Halston and Stephen Burrows represented the U.S., while Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Christian Dior, Emanuel Ungaro and Marc Bohan served on the French side.