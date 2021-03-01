Bachelor Nation Stars Weigh In on Taylor Nolan's Past Controversial Tweets

Watch : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

Taylor Nolan has issued an apology and now Bachelor Nation is speaking up.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Nolan, a former contestant on the 21st season of The Bachelor and fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, issued an apology after coming under fire for controversial past tweets she posted as a teenager that were recently unearthed. "My tweets from ten years ago are sh--ty, they suck, they were wrong, and are hurtful," she wrote in part of an Instagram post, which also included a video statement. "To my fellow BIPOC community and the other folks who I harmed in those tweets, I see you, I hope you see me, we are in this together and I'm sorry I didn't always stand with you. I'm sorry I centered my whiteness and the whiteness around me. I'm sorry I wasn't better then, but I am here now and will always be."

Amid backlash toward Nolan, who is biracial, with a white mother and African-American father, fellow members of Bachelor Nation have spoken up about the controversy. "Taking time out of my sunday social media break to post this because I think a lot of other bach nation people will be scared to say something and this needs to be called out," Bekah Martinez, a former Bachelor contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season, wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday. "@taymocha as someone who consistently calls out other people's apologies, I expect far better than this bulls--t that consistently centers yourself, and is insanely self-congratulatory and snarky. humble yourself and call it what it is, the things you said went far beyond centering whiteness...They centered bigotry and hatefulness."