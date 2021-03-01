Amanda Seyfried's 2021 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Amanda Seyfried had a lot of golden moments yesterday! In addition to being a first-time Golden Globes nominee, the Mank star shared the special night with her 5-month-old son. Oh and not to mention, Amanda was a vision in her Oscar De La Renta dress and a full face of Lancôme makeup.
Celebrity makeup artist Genevieve Herr was the visionary behind Amanda's "40s Hollywood Glamour with a Modern Twist" look. And if you're wondering how to achieve Amanda's red carpet glow, Genevieve is sharing the step-by-step process on how to copy the look and all the Lancôme products she used.
Lancôme Advanced Genifique Face Serum
The night before, Amanda prepped her skin with Lancôme Advanced Genifique Face Serum.
Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer
On the day of the Golden Globes, Genevieve began with Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer all over to create a base.
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultrawear Makeup Stick
Next, she applied Lancôme's new Teint Idole Ultrawear Makeup Stick as concealer where needed as well as under the eyes. She then contoured under Amanda's cheekbones, jawline and around her nose using a darker shade of the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultrawear Makeup Stick and blended with the built-in kabuki brush.
Lancôme Blush Subtil
For a pop of buildable color, Genevieve applied Lancôme Blush Subtil in Nectar Lace to Amanda's cheeks.
Lancôme Le Crayon Kohl
Then, she lined the eyelid close to the lash line with Lancôme Le Crayon Kohl in Black Coffee from the inner corner of the eye and extended it to the outer corner to create a wing.
Lancôme Hypnose 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette
With an angled brush, she softened the line by blending it in, adding shades from the Lancôme Hypnose 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Bois Corail, highlighting the innermost corner of the eye with the lightest shade. To elongate the eye, Genevieve darkened and extended the crease outward.
Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara
Finally, she curled Amanda's lashes and applied a generous amount of Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara and defined her brows with Lancôme Brow Define Pencil.
Lancôme Le Lip Liner
For the lips, Genevieve lined Amanda's lips in Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Bronzelle for definition and staying power.
Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Sheer Lipstick
Last but not least, she finished the look with Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Sheer Lipstick in Beige Mirage (Cream).
