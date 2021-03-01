G-Eazy and Josie Canseco’s Relationship Status Revealed After “Inseparable” Night Out

Watch : G-Eazy & Ashley Benson Break Up After Less Than 1 Year Together

G-Eazy seems to be living the "Good Life" following his breakup from Ashley Benson last month.

The rapper appears to be moving on, as he was spotted getting cozy with model Josie Canseco on Saturday night at a party in the Hollywood Hills.

An eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that G-Eazy, 31, and Josie, 24, were together all night and went off alone several times.

"They very much looked like a couple," the witness says. "They were comfortable together and it didn't look like a first meeting at all. They were inseparable all night and in their own world completely focused on each other."

The pair snuggled up on a couch at the party and looked at one phone screen together. The former Playboy star wrapped her leg over him at one point, and they also were seen whispering in each other's ears.

As fans will recall, Ashley ended things with the musician (whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum) less than a month ago. A source close to the Pretty Little Liars actress told E! News at the time, "She felt he hadn't been fully committed to her." The source said Ashley knew G-Eazy had a reputation for having "always been a ladies man," but only felt hesitant about their relationship "once they started getting serious."