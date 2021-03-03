10 Things You Didn't Know About Hayley Kiyoko—By Hayley Kiyoko

Watch : Hayley Kiyoko Is Proud to Be a Voice for the LGBTQ Community

Hayley Kiyoko is branching out.

After taking the music world by storm over the last few years with her patented brand of honest pop storytelling, the artist affectionately dubbed "Lesbian Jesus" by her fans is breaking new ground with the release of her first fragrance. Available on Mar. 3, the gender-inclusive HUE began with a scent created with perfumer Constance Georges-Picot of Cosmo Fragrances, along with development support by Bart Schmidt, before Hayley and Slate Brands produced a concentrated Eau de Parfum version.

For Hayley, it was important that her first fragrance embody acceptance and inclusivity. "Perfume has been a massive part of my queer experience," she told Vogue. "I remember feeling famous in middle school because girls said that I smelled good. They wouldn't date me. They didn't have crushes on me. But they said I smelled good, and that was like a huge thing for me, and I've carried that throughout my life. I want to give that power and that armor to my fans, even if they're sitting at home!"