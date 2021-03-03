10 Things You Didn't Know About Hayley Kiyoko—By Hayley Kiyoko

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
Hayley Kiyoko is branching out.
After taking the music world by storm over the last few years with her patented brand of honest pop storytelling, the artist affectionately dubbed "Lesbian Jesus" by her fans is breaking new ground with the release of her first fragrance. Available on Mar. 3, the gender-inclusive HUE began with a scent created with perfumer Constance Georges-Picot of Cosmo Fragrances, along with development support by Bart Schmidt, before Hayley and Slate Brands produced a concentrated Eau de Parfum version.
For Hayley, it was important that her first fragrance embody acceptance and inclusivity. "Perfume has been a massive part of my queer experience," she told Vogue. "I remember feeling famous in middle school because girls said that I smelled good. They wouldn't date me. They didn't have crushes on me. But they said I smelled good, and that was like a huge thing for me, and I've carried that throughout my life. I want to give that power and that armor to my fans, even if they're sitting at home!"
In honor of HUE, get to know Hayley a bit better, in her own words, as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. I wish I had the guts to go skydiving solo. I've done a tandem skydive before and it was the most amazing feeling ever!
2. I'm an AMAZING bartender, which is hilarious because I really don't drink. But I'm also known to make great mocktails!
3. In student council they called me Lady J. I never understood what the J was for...but now I know it must have been the universe warning me about my future nickname.
4. If this career didn't happen, I would LOVE to have been a professional surfer—mind you I am a horrible swimmer. Or I think I would have been a lawyer. I am so painfully detail-oriented.
5. When it comes to food I can't live without, the list is endless. Burgers, ice cream, but mainly mac and cheese. It is arguably my favorite food that I have to have whenever I'm feeling indulgent.
6. Honestly, the thing I miss most about pre-COVID life is just hanging out with friends and family without worrying whether or not one of us could get terribly sick. I also miss going out to movie theaters so much.
7. The emoji I use most is probably the crying face! I wear my heart on my sleeve, and it's the perfect expression for whether I'm either overcome with joy or despair. Or both.
8. My go-to karaoke song is "In The End" by Linkin Park because it's impossible not to scream from the top of your lungs. Chester Bennington was such an amazing talent.
9. Anything with truffle oil repulses me. It's an acquired taste that I just never acquired.
10. If I had to be a cast member on a reality TV show, hands down, I'd be a contestant on The Amazing Race. I would probably be the first to be eliminated because I'm kind of a high maintenance traveler, but I would love the competition.
—Edited by Billy Nilles