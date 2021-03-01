Netflix's First Trailer for Operation Varsity Blues Uncovers Shocking College Admissions Scheme

The college admissions scandal is finally getting the documentary treatment it deserves.
Netflix is rolling out Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal on March 17—almost two years to the date that federal prosecutors charged at least 50 people connected to the infamous scheme led by Rick Singer—and you can get a sneak peek of what's to come in the below trailer.
Right off the bat, we meet Singer in multiple forms. Flashes of the real-life ringleader appear in snippets of news coverage, and in the documentary's dramatized portions, he's portrayed by actor Matthew Modine.
"We help the wealthiest families in the U.S. get their kids into school," Modine's Singer says to an interested parent just moments after the trailer notes, "These are real conversations."
More specifically, the conversations and overall project are based on "an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI's wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients," according to Netflix's official description of Operation Varsity Blues.
As the trailer continues, Modine's Singer lays out his business plan. "I've done 761 what I would call 'side doors,'" he explains. "The front door means getting in on your own. So I've created this kind of side door in because my families want a guarantee."
Included in these families are, of course, Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, as well as actress Felicity Huffman.
As E! readers are surely aware, in 2019, Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She was sentenced to 14 days in prison and was released later that year. As for Loughlin, she entered a plea in 2020, pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She was sentenced to two months in prison and was released at the end of the year. Giannulli—who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud—is currently serving his five-month prison sentence.
Operation Varsity Blues is from Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, AKA the filmmakers behind Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Smith also executive produced the little-known series called Tiger King.
Watch the chilling full trailer in the above clip. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal premieres on Netflix on March 17.