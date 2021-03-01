15 Books to Add to Your Reading List in March

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If March comes in like a lion then we are heading into this month lying down with a book in hand. And with the latest batch of new releases, there's no shortage of options to keep you entertained as we eagerly await spring's arrival.

Whether you like a thriller filled with twists and turns, find a sweet love story irresistible or are in need of some inspirational words from the most popular poet in the world, there truly is something for everyone in this latest batch.

So go on, make yourself a cup of coffee or tea while you get lost in the pages of your next read after shopping physical copies of our picks, pulling them up on Kindle Unlimited or through a free trial of Audible, because technology.