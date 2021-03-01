Jason Kennedy Is Leaving E! News

Watch : Jason Kennedy - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

Jason Kennedy is moving on to his next adventure.

The longtime E! News host and red carpet correspondent is saying goodbye to the E! network, he announced on Monday, Mar. 1.

"I've had the time of my life at E!," Kennedy said in a statement today. "Most recently, I loved being the host of In the Room, but COVID made it impossible to capture interviews with celebrities in a more personal setting, so I have decided to pursue a new opportunities. I'm leaving with a grateful and full heart thinking about my experience, and the lifelong friendships I've made along the way at E!. I have a slate of exciting projects that I've been working on and I can't wait to share with you soon."

In addition to co-hosting E! News for years and working on In the Room, Kennedy has hosted countless Live From the Red Carpet shows at award ceremonies spanning music, TV and music in addition to movie premieres and more.