Bridgerton Comes to Life & More of the Best InStyle Golden Globes Elevator Moments

Ding.
The 2021 Golden Globes looked a little different this year, but thankfully, one tradition remained: the iconic InStyle elevator.
You've almost certainly seen your favorite stars emerge from behind the famous sliding doors, but for those unfamiliar with the tradition, every year, nominees, presenters and attendees hop aboard the art deco-inspired elevator on their way to a Globes after-party hosted by the magazine and Warner Bros.
While en route, stars create short videos showcasing their glamorous ensembles or palling around with their famous friends, and the result is always a spontaneous, candid look into the awards show.
Needless to say, there was no such party this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so InStyle recruited NYC-based Broadway and television scenic designer Derek McLane to digitally render the entire set-up, allowing celebrities like Tyra Banks, Sydney Sweeney and Jon Batiste to film videos of themselves making their elevator entrance from the comfort of their own homes.
The elevator fun benefitted a good cause, too, as the magazine partnered with The Actors Fund, which assists those in all aspects of the arts in times of need.
Take a look at all of the best InStyle elevator moments below!
The Promising Young Woman star gave fans a closer look at her red-hot, hand-beaded Thai Nguyen gown and intricate braids that she told E! News were inspired by Bridgerton.
Speaking of Bridgerton, take a look at Nicola Coughlan—rocking a frilly yellow gown from Molly Goddard—as Lady Whistledown!
Yes, Keke had her very own staff! The Hustlers star donned a Dior two-piece set while carrying the serpentine accessory,
The Great actress, wearing an ice-blue Gucci gown and Fred Leighton jewelry, playfully posed with a vacuum cleaner and a glass of champagne.
Jon Batiste
The musician couldn't help but happy dance after winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Score.
That is indeed a teacup on Carey Mulligan's head, but as the Promising Young Woman star told E! News, the fact that she's wearing heels is a much bigger deal!
The United States vs. Billie Holiday actress wore Chanel to the awards show where she won Best Actress in a Drama, becoming the second-ever Black actress to win the category.
She wore multiple ensembles at the 2021 Golden Globes, but here, Kate can be seen sporting a Louis Vuitton black dress with a silver embellished bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves.
No solo elevator trip for this actress! Lucy Hale, clad in an adorable pajama set and under-eye patches, was joined by her two dogs.
Leave it to Tyra to deliver THE close-up of the year.
Sydney Sweeney
Pink gown? Check. Pink ice cream? Check. What more could you possibly need?
The two-time Golden Globe nominee rocked not one, but two neon green dresses at this year's ceremony!
Nobody's elevator appearance was more relatable than Shay Mitchell's, as the actress was shown chillin' on her couch in a robe.
Yes, that is most certainly Cynthia and a life-sized cutout of Senator Bernie Sanders and his now-famous mittens from Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.